Carxie @ one. laments unfair competition in ride hailing business

By Prince Osuagwu

CarXie Mobile App Ambassadors, Kannywood superstars Nuhu Alihu, Maryamm Booth and Uzee Usman caused a traffic jam, for hours, at the Elf B/Stop axis of Lekki, at the weekend, as fans thronged to behold their favourite stars, touch or take selfies with them.

Guests heading to the serene Grand Emperor Hotel, venue for the CarXie 1st Anniversary Entrepreneur Summit, were held up in traffic forcing a late start of what turned out to be a landmark event.

The entrepreneur Summit with the theme – Perseverance, the soul of digital transformation – had in attendance young entrepreneurs from transportation, ICT, finance, estate, haulage/logistics, and aviation. Notably, most of these entrepreneurs resigned from good paying jobs in the formal sector to set up their businesses.

The Operations Director of the Dukan Group, promoters of the CarXie Mobile App, Chinedu Amadi, set the discussions rolling with an opening speech that reviewed the difficulties faced by indigenous entrants in the Cab –hailing business.

The market, he said is dominated by two multinationals who use their huge financial and administrative muscle to offer rates and promos that are often unmatchable by indigenous companies. The result is a high mortality rate for local investments in a market that has apparently no regulators.

The keynote, titled The Wheel of Success in a Digital Economy was presented by Jude C. Ayoka, Founder of Seed Foundation. He identified the 4 drivers of business transformation as – Vision, Culture, Processes and Technology. Mr. Ayoka noted that the center of every successful digital transformation is an inspiring vision.

He argued that Technology is an enabler. It gives you power but it does not tell you what to do with the power. Your vision tells you what to do with the power. Arguing that profit is a by-product of value creation, Ayoka traced the transformation process from determining the Most Valuable Product, MVP, to deploying the Digital Awesome Product, DAP.

The DAP would help a product like CarXie Mobile App to build and release incremental modules, maybe fail fast, learn and improve while building a digital team. At that point CarXie could create a system that continuously offers benefits to the members of the ecosystem.

Concluding, Jude Ayoka affirmed that you don’t need to be an ICT expert to leverage on technology. Technology does not innovate, people do. All the great transformation in the digital space have been done by people who have passion and vision using technology.

In their contributions Angela Udoji and Bamidele Olayinka consultants with VEGAH properties stressed that perseverance is very important for entrepreneurs to succeed.

They congratulated CarXie on its first anniversary and urged Nigerians to continue to download the CarXie mobile app to ensure the prosperity of the Nigerian initiative. Speakers at the event included the top flight Fund Managers, Obinna Okoro and Jasmine Ofoegbu.

Vanguard