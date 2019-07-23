CarePay emerges innovative healthcare provider in Nigeria

By Gabriel Olawale

A leading African health financing technology company, CarePay Nigeria has won the Innovative Healthcare Service Provider of the Year 2019 at the just concluded Nigerian Healthcare Excellence Awards.

CarePay which has successfully connected over 146,000 users and registered over 127 healthcare providers on it’s platform since its expansion in Nigeria was recognized as the preferred technology platform to register and run state-wide health insurance schemes.

Aside it’s achievement with the Lagos State Health Scheme and Kwara State Health Insurance Scheme, the platform currently has over 4 million users across Africa.

The honour was also in recognition of its innovative and sustainable approach to improving the course of healthcare delivery in Nigeria and commitment to excellence service delivery.

Speaking on the award, CarePay’sNigeria Board Chairman, Amaechi Ndili says “Our mobile-based integration platform can enhance the enrolment and retention on health schemes in Nigeria to improve healthcare inclusion.The platform provides smart intelligence to UHC administrators, so at marginal cost they can target and grow new services – harnessing a range of financial services and donor mechanisms.”

CarePay,which was first established in Kenya with offices in the Netherlands, expanded its business to Nigeria in 2018 to provide better access to healthcare and improve healthcare inclusion for Nigerians. Through its platform, CarePay allows patients, funders and healthcare providers to make quick and timely transactions to each other at a minimal cost.

The Nigerian Healthcare Excellence Awards(NHEA) also known as the ‘Oscars of Nigerian Healthcare’ is the largest healthcare gathering in Nigeria, featuring stakeholders both in the private and public sector.The 2019 award ceremony recognized outstanding organizations and individuals who have distinguished themselves and contributed immensely to the growth of the Nigerian health sector.