CAN mounts pressure on Buhari over release of Leah Sharibu, others

By Luminous Jannamike

Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Friday renewed its demand for the release of Leah Sharibu, Grace Taku and other Nigerians held in Boko Haram custody.

This came on the heels of an appeal by Taku, an abducted aide worker for an NGO – Action for Hunger – who was reportedly abducted alongside her five colleagues by the terrorists in Damasak, Borno state recently.

CAN President, Dr, Samson Ayokunle, in a statement in Abuja warned that President Muhammadu Buhari may lose the confidence of Nigerians, if he fails in his basic duty of securing the lives and property of the people.

He said, “We have heard the prompt response made by the Federal government to the Save-Our-Soul cry of Grace and we join her in calling on President Muhammadu Buhari, and the security agencies, especially the Department of State Security to secure her freedom, and that of Leah Sharibu.

“Grace Taku has cried out on behalf of other hostages, like Amuta and Pastor Moses Oyeleke before getting too late.

“We urge the Federal Government to expedite action toward the captives release, as in that of Dapchi girls except Leah Sharibu.

“We believe strongly that Leah Sharibu is still alive, hail and hearty and she will and others must be set free from the captivity. Enough of paying lips service to the menace of security challenges in the country.

“We have been calling for a total overhauling of the security apparatus of the country; and we have also asked the developed nations to assist Nigeria in combating the challenges before the country becomes unbearable.

“There is no exaggeration to say Nigeria roads are unsafe as kidnappers, terrorists, killer herdsmen and bandits are operating with impunity.

“How come these six aid workers were abducted and taken to the den of the captives without the awareness of the security agencies? What has become their intelligence gathering? Are we sure there are no saboteurs among our security agencies? Is there any thing the government and the security agencies are doing to stop this menace that we don’t know to avert its negative effect as some notorious people taking law into their hands?

“We call on well-meaning people and agencies to join CAN in pleading with our government and the security agencies to wake up from their slumber before it will be too late.

“Our prayer is that the awesome God will come to the aid of this country. He will free all the captives and comfort all the bereaved of the killings in the country.”

