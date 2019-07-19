Campbell, Collymore expose anti-Qatar 2022 campaign

Qatar has fought several battles since the gulf state hatched the idea of hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The battles multiplied and got even messier after the bid was announced successful by the world football governing body, FIFA in 2010, that Qatar would host the 2022 World Cup.

Several attempts to discredit the Qatar World Cup by focusing on corruption allegations surrounding its bid, and the issue of the poor treatment of migrant workers there, appeared to be organised and well-funded. But each of the attacks had been met with very strong rebuttal.

The Qatari government through the Local Organising Committee has always thrown its doors open to international delegates for inspection and fact-finding missions. The country has always come out clean on each occasion.

The 2022 World Cup has become the battleground for the political conflict between Qatar and its opponents, led by the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, with both sides trying to win the publicity war.

Yesterday, a UK based website Times UK, published that two former England internationals were approached to take on paid roles as critics of the Qatar 2022 World Cup as part of a propaganda war that is being waged between the tournament’s host nation and rival Gulf states.