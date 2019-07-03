Cameroonian MC/Host Charlene Slams Nigerian DJs For Not Playing Cameroonian Songs

Norwegian based Cameroonian and international MC/Host , MC Charlene, who is currently on her “Naija Media Tour,” has called out Nigerian DJs for not playing songs made by artistes from other African countries.

She also said that the Nigerian Music Industry has succeeded in creating a strong barrier that seems to be blocking musicians from other countries to make it in their music market.

According to the Energy Goddess – as she’s fondly called, “Nigerian DJs who ought to play one of the most vital roles in catapulting Africa music to the world are not doing so in good fate. Inasmuch as some of the Nigerian DJs come up with excuses that songs from other African countries, most especially Cameroon, are not popular enough to get good plays, ‘Music is Music’ and it is the job of the DJs to carry out research, discover songs/artistes and have a variety of music coming from different African countries on their playlist. Popularity or the inability of other artistes to get their songs out there shouldn’t be an excuse for Nigerian DJs not to play songs from other African countries.”

As an MC, Charlene has managed to host some of Africa’s biggest names and these moves made her realize that Nigerian DJs get to play music out of Africa such as Cardi B, Beyonce and Big Shaq who are thousands of miles away but wouldn’t play songs of their neighboring African brothers barely 40 minutes away.

It is worthy to note that this isn’t the first time Charlene has been fighting for Cameroonian music to hit other African countries like Nigeria. During her last visit to Nigeria, she had to impose the likes of Stanley Enow and Mr Leo’s songs to be played in a show she hosted.