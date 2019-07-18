Breaking News
CAF decides on single-game finals for club competitions, 12-team AWCON

On 2:28 amIn News, Sportsby

There are indications the CAF executive committee will scrap the two-legged finals for its flagship club continental competitions.

CAF

At the Exco round-table which held on Wednesday, it was gathered that there was a consensus on adopting a single final for both the Champions League and Confederation Cup.

The decision may not be unconnected with the embarrassment in this season’s CAF Champions League second-leg match in Tunisia, where center Referee Papa Gassama awarded the game to Esperance after Wydad Casablanca players walked off in protest.

In a thread on the CAF president, Ahmad’s official handle, it also confirmed the decisions:

Huge decision that the exco took today, the CAF Champions League and Confederations Cup finals will be now played on a single game.

Among other decisions taken, the Executive Committee also voted on increasing the number of participating teams in the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations from 8 to 12 from the next edition.

With the exco, we took a great decision today : female AFCON will now engage 12 teams ! They only were 8 until now.

 

