Aiteo Cup winners Kano Pillars will remain in Kaduna to prepare for the first leg CAF Champions League tie against visiting Ashanti Kotoko of Kumasi, Ghana on August 9.

Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje directed that the team remain at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium Kaduna where they beat Niger Tornadoes on Sunday to go into close preparations for the tie against Kotoko.

The governor congratulated the team and commended them for making the government and good people of the state proud.

He said the team would return to Kano on Aug. 5, adding that their first match in the CAF Champions League would be on Aug. 10 at the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kofar Mata, Kano.

Kano Pillars beat Niger Tornadoes 4-3 via penalties to win this year’s Aiteo Cup on Sunday in Kaduna.

They are also to host Asante Kotoko FC of Ghana in the preliminary round of CAF Champions League on Aug. 9 in Kano.

NAN reports that state FA suspended all local competition matches at the Sani Abacha Stadium to enable the state government to renovate the stadium to meet the CAF standard before the competition begins.

