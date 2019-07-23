Nigeria Premier Football League champions, Enyimba International will trade tackles with Burkina Faso winner, Rahimo in the First Round of the CAF Champions League.

The first leg scheduled for August 10 will see the Aba Elephants welcome Rahimo to the Enyimba Stadium, Aba.

The champions of the competition in 2003 and 2004, are in the hunt for a possible third title and will see the less illustrious opponents as a challenge not too steep to overcome.

In the championship draw conducted in Cairo, Egypt, it was established that the winner between Enyimba and Rahimo, over two legs, will face the winner of the fixture involving All Hilal of Sudan and Rayon Sports of Rwanda on September 13/14, 2019.

Also confirmed is the opponent of Nigeria’s second representative, Kano Pillars. Maisu Gida face stiffer opposition in Ghana’s Asante Kotoko.

VANGUARD