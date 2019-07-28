Ben Agande, Kaduna

A Kaduna based businessman, Alhaji Umar Mohammed Farouk has dragged the Kaduna State Attorney General & Commissioner for Justice as well as the state Commissioner of Police, for allegedly arresting and detaining him illegally.

Alhaji Farouk was allegedly arrested and detained after honouring an invitation for an out of court settlement in a dispute between his company, the Kaduna state government and Crowns Flour Mills Ltd, a Private liability company.

According to counsel to the businessman, Reuben Atabor, Alhaji Farouk’s company had acquired about 209 hectares of land at Kaduna-Abuja expressway and developed the farmland about 20 years ago, but was allegedly forcefully taken over by the Kaduna State government.

Atabor said the government gave the disputed farmland to Crowns Flour Mills Ltd a private limited liability company.

Worried by the government’s action, Alhaji Farouk went to court to seek justice after the State government failed to honour its the promise of giving him alternative land in 2017.

Documents made available to journalists by the lawyer indicate that Alhaji Farouk was given the Certificate Of Occupancy (C/O) on March 2nd, 2012 by the Kaduna State government, while Crown Flour Mills was issued with another C of O for the same land on March 16th, 2016.

“The defendants in that case, which involved the State governor and five others, approached my client for settlement out of court. The first meeting was held in the government house and Kaduna State government, as well as Crown Flour Mills, proposed to pay my client a certain amount of money.

“However, the parties could not agree on the amount and a meeting was fixed to the 22nd day of May 2019 to harmonise the position. This meeting of 22nd May 2019 could not hold.

“The State government through Attorney General & Commissioner for Justice thereafter invited the applicant through me (his counsel) for a meeting on 23rd day of July 2019 at government house, Kaduna and my client honoured the invitation.

“The meeting, however, ended in dead-lock and when my client left the meeting, he was arrested and detained in a room at government house.

“After some hours of detention at the government house, Kaduna, Farouk was taken to the Ministry of Justice, Kaduna in a bus with police officers at about 1.30 pm.

“And after about 30 minutes at the ministry of Justice, he was taken to Special Investigation Bureau (SIB) at the police headquarters, Kaduna.

“It is against this background that my client put up an application in court for the enforcement of his fundamental rights” Atabor stated.

When contacted, the Kaduna State Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Dari Bayero admitted that there was such a said he was not aware of the arrest and subsequent detention of the businessman.

