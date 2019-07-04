Buhari Support Organization endorses Bulama as APC National Secretary

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The Buhari Support Organization BSO, an umbrella body for all campaign groups of President Muhammadu Buhari has endorsed the candidature of Arc. Waziri Bulama for the post of the All Progressives Congress APC National Secretary.

The BSO gave its endorsement at the end of its meeting in Abuja, which had all its state coordinators in attendance.

In a statement issued on yesterday in Abuja, the Forum of State Coordinators of Buhari Support Organizations BSO, which met on Tuesday said they would continue to support President Buhari and the policies that would promote APC as a party.

The statement reads in part: “The meeting deliberated extensively on how to ensure successful future for the organization with continued and unalloyed support/loyalty for the President and the APC government.

“One of the fundamental decisions adopted at the meeting was to support wholeheartedly the aspiration of Arc. Waziri Bulama as the National Secretary of the APC.”

According to the statement, the BSO Forum National Chairman, Dr. Mammud Abubakar spoke in glowing terms of the sterling qualities of Arc. Bulama and all the Coordinators adopted him as the sole candidate of the group.

The APC National Secretary position became vacant since March 9, when the former National Secretary, Alhaji Mai Mala Buni won the governorship election in Yobe State.

The party position is zoned to North East geopolitical zone comprising of Yobe, Borno, Gombe, Taraba, Adamawa and Bauchi States.

Arc Bulama from Borno State has got the support of party members from all the states under the umbrella of Bulama Support Organization (BSO), though some party chieftains from Yobe and Taraba States have reportedly shown interest in the position.

Buluma, who was the Deputy Director General (Coordination) of the APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) has also received the support of the Borno State governor, Prof. Zulum and some other chieftains from the North East for the APC National Secretary position.