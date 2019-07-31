Buhari, South West monarchs meet in Aso Rock

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with traditional rulers from the South West geopolitical zone of the country.

The meeting which has the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, in attendance started around 12.30 pm at the President’s office in Abuja

Recall that the Ooni of Ife, had paid similar courtesy visit to President Muhammadu Buhari on the 18th of July, 2019 at the Presidential Villa on behalf of traditional rulers from the South West.

He had tabled the worsening security situation in the South West before the President, warning that the region didn’t want war.

After meeting with the President then he told State House correspondents that the President will give directives to security agencies to collaborate with locals in the region towards flushing out bad eggs and threats to peace In the region.

The Ooni had also paid similar visit to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Villa the following day, 19th of July, 2019.