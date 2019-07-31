Breaking News
Translate

Buhari obtained a Cambridge University WAEC with 5 credits – Official tells tribunal

On 11:28 amIn Newsby

Mr Henry Adewumi, Deputy Registrar of West African Examinations Council (WAEC) in charge of School Registration on Wednesday said that President Muhammadu Buhari obtained a Cambridge University West African Examination certificate with five credits.

Buhari, PDM,
President Muhammadu Buhari

Adewumi made this known while testifying before the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal in Abuja.

Reports have it that the President on Tuesday opened his defence against the petition filed by the PDP and its candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Also read: Pensioners group hails Buhari for nomination of Ngige, Ikeazu as Ministers

Reports also have it that the PDP and Abubakar, alleged in their petition challenging the victory of Buhari’, that results were transmitted to a central server managed by INEC.

The two witnesses, Abba Kyari, two former secondary school mates testified to having obtained Cambridge University West Africa Examination Certificate in 1961.

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.