Buhari mourns death of 19 passengers in Kano

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed shock over the death of 19 passengers whose vehicles collided at Dinyar Madiga in Kano State on Sunday.

The President, in a statement by his Senior Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu in Abuja on Tuesday, said he received the news “with deep grief and empathy for the families of the unfortunate victims of the accident.”

He urged all road users to continue to exercise caution and vigilance as they go from one place to the other.

“As our roads get better with increased maintenance, drivers must use them with added caution and vigilance,” he said.

Buhari prayed that almighty God would comfort families of the deceased at “this difficult time and grant them the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss of loved ones.

“May the souls of the departed rest in peace. May God reward their good deeds with paradise,’’ the president said. (NAN)