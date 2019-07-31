Buhari is aware of your condition, Gbajabiamila tells IDPs in Maiduguri

…Says Legislature working with Executive arm to address plights

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA-Speaker of the House of Representatives has shown compassion to the Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, in Maiduguri, Borno State, assuring them their situation was well known to President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said that both the Executive and the Legislative arms of government were working assiduously to address their plights.

Gbajabiamila who gave the reminder on Tuesday during a visit to Maiduguri to assess the conditions of the IDPs, said the Federal Government was more than committed to ensure that all IDPs were reunited with their families.

He said: “If you see me, if you see the House, then you see the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. I want you to take it away. I stand here as the Speaker of the House, but we’re one government. The president is aware that I’m here. We’re one government, and we speak with one voice. Whatever comes under my voice is coming from Mr. President