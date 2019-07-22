Breaking News
Buhari felicitates with Jakande at 90

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with former Governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande, who turns 90 on July 23, 2019.

President Buhari in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina, congratulated Alhaji Jakande for his courage in pursuing a vibrant career in journalism and leaving a lasting legacy in politics and governance.

President Buharii said he joined family, friends, professional and political associates in celebrating the milestone with the former governor and Minister of Works, whose sacrifice and large-heartedness saw the implementation of many developmental projects in Lagos like free education and low cost housing, with many beneficiaries.

The President extolled Alhaji Jakande for his liberal and progressive policies in education and health, which culminated in the establishment of Lagos State University and General Hospitals in Gbagada and Ikorodu, and health centres that catered for the poor and underprivileged, noting that his leadership style was truly people focused and divinely inspired to bring succour to many.

As he turns a nonagenarian, President Buhari saluted the former governor’s patriotism, foresight, wisdom and counsels, believing that he etched his name in gold for posterity by making the most out of every opportunity, and should be studied and emulated by upcoming leaders.

The President prayed that the almighty God will grant Alhaji Jakande good health and strength to keep inspiring young leaders and serving humanity.

