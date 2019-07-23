By Anthony Ogbonna

President Muhammadu Buhari, Tuesday, forwarded to the Senate a list of his new ministers, dropping Kachikwu, Dalung, Shittu and many others.

Those who made it as ministers in Buhari’s first tenure but have been dumped this time are as follows:

The immediate past Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu; past Minister of Youth and Sports, Barrister Solomon Dalung; immediate past Minister of Communications, Mr. Adebayo Shittu, past Minister of defence, Mansur Dan Ali.

Others are: Dr. Okechukwu Enelamah, former Minister of industry, trade and investment; Aisha Abubakar, the minister of state in the ministry; Lt. General Abdulrahman Dambazau, past minister of interior.

Also, Professor Isaac Adewole, former health Minister; Udoma Udo Udoma, former Minister of Budget and National Planning; Usani Uguru Usani, ex-Niger Delta Minister and Bawa Bwari Abubakar, ex-Minister of Mines.

Others are: Omole Daramola, minister of state in Niger Delta Ministry and Anthony Onwuka, minister of state in education ministry.

Also, Heineken Lokpobiri who was minister of state in the Ministry of Rural Development and Agriculture and Professor Stephen Ocheni, who was appointed in 2017 as a replacement for late James Ocholi, were equally dumped by Buhari.

Vanguard