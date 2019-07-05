Buhari congratulates Oyetola on his victory at Supreme Court

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday congratulated Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State on his victory at the Supreme Court which affirmed his victory in the State Governorship election of September 2018.

President Buhari in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina said, “The decision of the apex court lays to rest the tussle over the governorship of Osun State and removes all encumbrances on the path of the governor from fully delivering dividends of democracy to the good people of the State.”

He commended the government and people of Osun in allowing the rule of law to run its entire course, urging them as well as security agencies to sustain the peace.

He also called on the victorious governor and the ruling All Progressives Congress party to be magnanimous in victory and make concrete moves towards inclusive governance as may be necessary.

President Buhari expressed the Federal Government’s continued willingness to partner with the State Government for the betterment of the people going forward.