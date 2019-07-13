Breaking News
Buhari congratulates Obaigbena at 60

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined the media industry, particularly the This Day newspaper, Arise magazine and Arise TV family, in celebrating the Chairman of Leaders & Company Ltd, Nduka Obaigbena, on his 60th birthday.

President Buhari in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina congratulated the media entrepreneur for his visionary and adventurous leadership style of establishing trademark communication outfits that have remained outstanding in informing Nigerians about the world around them, and educating the world about Nigeria.

The President also saluted Obaigbena’s courage in assembling a team of brilliant journalists and administrators who started This Day newspaper, and the groundbreaking strides they have made.

As a journalist, columnist, publisher, and President of the Newspapers Proprietors Association of Nigeria, President Buhari said he believes Obaigbena’s patriotism was exemplary, especially the maturity and balance the association has brought to traditional media at a time the social variant runs riot round the world.

Describing Obaigbena as an “ideas man,” the President felicitated with his family, friends and professional colleagues, wishing him longer life, good health and prosperity.

