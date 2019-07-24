Buhari congratulates new UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Mr Boris Johnson as new British Prime Minister, while felicitating with Mrs Theresa May for providing visionary leadership for the country.

In a goodwill message signed by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, President said, “In Nigeria, we respect the choice of British people and we are ready to work with the new Prime Minister to improve our close relations.

“Britain has been one of Nigeria’s most reliable allies, especially in supporting the efforts of this administration to improve security and stamp out corruption and graft.

“As Mr Boris Johnson steps into Mrs May’s shoes, we look forward to continuation of the good relationships that bind us together for many years.’’

He further added, “we value this relationship so deeply that, regardless of who is in charge, this relationship should survive the political changes in the UK.’’

The President praised the British democratic model, describing it as one of the most successful systems in the world, which has survived time.

Vanguard

Former foreign secretary Boris Johnson was elected leader of Britain’s ruling Conservative Party to succeed Prime Minister Theresa May, the party says.

Johnson won about two-thirds of the votes by Conservative party members in a run-off with Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, putting him one step – and one day – away from becoming Britain’s new leader.

Cheryl Gillan, co-chair of the election committee, told hundreds of party members and reporters that Johnson had been elected the new leader of the Conservative Party with immediate effect, following a ballot of the 160,000 Conservative members.

Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson was born in New York on June 19, 1964. His father, Stanley Johnson, is a writer and former politician.

Johnson graduated from Eton College and later from one of Oxford’s most prestigious colleges, Balliol College.