Buhari condoles with Sen. Makarfi on father’s death

Abuja – President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with Sen. Ahmed Makarfi, former governor of Kaduna State and former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on the death of his father, Alhaji Muhammadu Na’iya, Majidadin Zazzau.

The President, in a statement by his spokesperson, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Tuesday, also commiserated with the government and people of Kaduna State and Zazzau Emirate on the passage of the Majidadin Zazzau, who was a strong voice for his community.

“The President’s prayers and thoughts are with the entire Makarfi family, friends and well-wishers as they mourn the illustrious community leader,’’ the statement added.

It quoted the President as praying almighty Allah to accept the soul of the departed and comfort those who mourned him.