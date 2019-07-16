Breaking News
Buhari condoles with Sen. Makarfi on father’s death

Abuja – President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with Sen. Ahmed Makarfi, former governor of Kaduna State and former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on the death of his father, Alhaji Muhammadu Na’iya, Majidadin Zazzau.

The President, in a statement by his spokesperson, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Tuesday, also commiserated with the government and people of Kaduna State and Zazzau Emirate on the passage of the Majidadin Zazzau, who was a strong voice for his community.

“The President’s prayers and thoughts are with the entire Makarfi family, friends and well-wishers as they mourn the illustrious community leader,’’ the statement added.

It quoted the President as praying almighty Allah to accept the soul of the departed and comfort those who mourned him.

A statement by Makarfi’s spokesman,  Mukhtar Sirajo said the elder .akarfi wjo was survived by two wives and many children has since been buried according to Islamic rites.

The statement reads:

“The death has occurred of Alhaji Muhammad Na’iya Makarfi. The deceased, who also held the traditional title of Majidadin Zazzau died today in Makarfi town of Kaduna at the age of 99.
‘He is survived by two wives, many children, grand children and great grand children. Among his children is Senator Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi, one time Governor of Kaduna State and former Chairman of the National Care taker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party.
“He has been buried according to Islamic injunctions”

