By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Muhammadu Buhari has strongly condemned the killing of 37 innocent people by bandits in the Goronyo Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

Commiserating with the victims of the unfortunate attacks, the government and people of Sokoto State, the President vowed to respond fiercely against “these brutal and remorseless enemies of humanity.”

“This frequent and large scale killings of poor villagers by gangs of mass murderers must be met with the fiercest force the government can mobilise,” Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, last night quoted the President as saying.

The presidential spokesman announced that troops have been deployed to the affected areas and aerial security measures put in place.

“The Police commissioner as well as the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has since visited the affected local government area, Goronyo.

“The Presidency is consulting with states racked by this tit-for-tat violent attacks with a view to complementing the security measures being put in place by getting the communities to dialogue with one another.

‘‘The results we are getting from Zamfara State where this sort of engagement is ongoing at the instance of the local authorities working with the police and other security agencies are very encouraging.

‘‘Other states in the federation where there are similar security challenges are encouraged to emulate Zamfara in the hope that the solution to the problems will be found,” Shehu said.

He added that the Buhari administration will continue to encourage dialogue and disarmament of communities and bandits, stressing that the government will not tolerate any situation where the spirit of ceasefire was made a mockery of by continued violence against innocent people.

Vanguard