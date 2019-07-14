Buhari calls Afenifere leader, PA Fasoranti over daughters murder

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has reportedly been in phone contact with Afenifere leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, whose daughter, Mrs Funke Olakunri, was killed by an armed gang on Kajola-Ore road, Ondo State Friday.

The President has also condoled with the grieving nonagenarian, wishing him the comfort of God, and fortitude to bear the great loss.

A statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina, said that the President has assured that security agencies would spare no effort to apprehend the culprits, and bring them to justice.

Pa Fasoranti according to the statement thanked the President for identifying with him and his family at their time of travail, praying that God will restore peace and amity to the country.

President Buhari had on Friday night commiserated with Pa Fasoranti, when the news of the death of his daughter, Mrs Funke Olakunrin was broken.

The deceased was reportedly shot Friday along the Kajola-Ore road, in Ondo State, by those the police described as armed robbers.

The President prayed that God will comfort Pa Fasoranti, and give him the fortitude to bear the grievous loss.

He also directed security agencies to swing into action, and bring the hoodlums to justice in the shortest possible time.

Vanguard