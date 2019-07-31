Breaking News
Translate

Buhari applauds appointment of UK-Nigerian born Badenoch as Minister

On 5:55 pmIn Newsby

President Muhammadu Buhari has commended the appointment of Olukemi Olufunto Badenoch, a United Kingdom-born Nigerian as Minister of Children and Families by the new British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson.

Olukemi Olufunto Badenoch
Olukemi Olufunto Badenoch

Describing her appointment as “well-deserved,” the President urged the 39-year to regard her new position as an opportunity to justify the confidence reposed in her by making lasting impact.

The Nigerian leader, who said he had no doubt that Badenoch would succeed given her academic qualifications and parliamentary experience, also enjoined the junior minister to see herself as an ambassador of her fatherland in conduct and performance.

Keyamo’s appointment is welcomed by Delta APC – Uduaghan(Opens in a new browser tab)

Acknowledging that Badenoch’s appointment is a plus for Nigerians in Diaspora, President Buhari said “it further confirms my belief that with hard work and integrity, Nigerians can excel in their chosen professions and fields of endeavour anywhere in the world.”

The President, while also applauding Prime Minister Johnson for finding Badenoch suitable, wished her success in the new challenging role.

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.