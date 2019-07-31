Breaking News
Translate

Buhari applauds appointment of UK-born Nigerian, Badenoch, as British Minister

On 5:16 pmIn News, Politicsby

Abuja – President Muhammadu Buhari has commended the appointment of Olukemi Olufunto Badenoch, a United Kingdom-born Nigerian as Minister of Children and Families by the new British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson.

Olukemi Olufunto Badenoch
Olukemi Olufunto Badenoch

In a statement by the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Wednesday, the president described her appointment as “well-deserved”.

President Buhari urged the 39-year to regard her new position as an opportunity to justify the confidence reposed in her by making lasting impact.

The Nigerian leader, who said he had no doubt that Badenoch would succeed given her academic qualifications and parliamentary experience, also enjoined the junior minister to see herself as an ambassador of her fatherland in conduct and performance.

According to the president, Badenoch’s appointment is a plus for Nigerians in Diaspora.

Johnson putting UK on ‘collision course’ with EU: Irish minister(Opens in a new browser tab)

He added: “It further confirms my belief that with hard work and integrity, Nigerians can excel in their chosen professions and fields of endeavour anywhere in the world.”

The President, while also applauding Prime Minister Johnson for finding Badenoch suitable, wished her success in the new challenging role.(NAN)
Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.