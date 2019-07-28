Breaking News
Buhari condemns killing of 23 mourners in Borno

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday condemned the dastardly attack on a funeral procession in Maiduguri, Borno State, causing the deaths of mourners.

About 23 of the mourners were reportedly murdered by the Boko Haram terrorists.
A statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu in Abuja said that President Buhari has received assurances from the armed forces that the terrorists who committed the killings “will pay a big price for their action”.

He said that “The Federal Government is firmly and resolutely committed to taking all necessary measures to safeguard the nation’s security. This administration is determined to end the menace of terrorism. ”

According to the statement, already, a major exercise has begun to hunt down the attackers with air patrols by the nation’s Air Force and ground operations by the army.

The President assured the residents of Maiduguri and the citizens settled in IDP camps that they will receive increased protection from further attacks by the assailants.

