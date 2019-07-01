Bringing ex-governors to account

HUGE pointers to the life of impunity that our state governors live during their tenures begin to emerge moments after they vacate their seats of power. The degree of reckless abandon grows with every end of tenure. This shows the growing boldness with which our elected governors run the affairs of their states knowing they can get away with anything.

From Bauchi came the news that former Governor Mohammed Abubakar spent N2.3 billion within five months on “burial materials”. The former governor in a rebuttal claimed he spent “only” N1.2bn on the items. The story from Zamfara, rated Nigeria’s poorest state, is that former Governor Abdulaziz Yari “misappropriated” a whopping N250 billion during his eight-year tenure.

Interestingly, it was the Transition Committee headed by Yari’s erstwhile Deputy, Ibrahim Wakkala that made this disclosure though a Yari spokesman disputed it.

And from Imo State comes the allegation, also unearthed by the Transition Committee set up by newly-elected Governor Emeka Ihedioha, that former Governor Rochas Okorocha, his wife, aides and “cronies” had stripped the state of assets worth about N50billion. An assets recovery panel has been set up and has gone to work. However, Okorocha who is now a senator claims that he left N42bn in the coffers for the new government to take-off with.

There are other allegations against former governors, such as Chibuike Amaechi of Rivers and Adams Oshiomhole of Edo which went unattended by the anti-graft agencies, though the former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose, was promptly grabbed, detained and is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, after he quit power and lost his immunity. While all the aforementioned former governors belong to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, are very close to President Muhammadu Buhari, Fayose is of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and an ardent critic of the President.

We are disappointed that the anti-graft and law enforcement agencies have chosen to sleep on their oars even when these politicians have lost their constitutional immunities. There is no way we can win the war against bad governance, corruption and impunity if elected officials are sure that they would never be held to account for their official misconducts even after they have left the seat of power.

It is unfortunate that the anti-graft agencies often ignore petitions detailing the misdeeds of many ex-governors simply because they are perceived to enjoy “close” association with sitting presidents.

Residents of each state, the media and social activists should join efforts to prevail on anti-graft agencies to pursue every evidence-based petition to ensure that governors who ruled them with constitutional immunity are brought back to give account after their tenure. Unless this is done to create deterrence, the mindless looting of state coffers will continue.