SARS: We did not kill Francis, Police fume

By Nwafor Sunday

With the death of one Mr Francis who reportedly died in the hands of members of the special anti-robbery squad, SARS, the Nigerian Police have in a riposte denied killing the victim, noting that he died on a stray bullet fired when officers were ambushed at Ilupeju area of Lagos State.

Mr Bala Elkana, spokesman of the command who made this known to newsmen, opined that a notorious gang leader was leading security operatives to where arms were kept at Ilupeju when they (policemen) were ambushed and on the process, a stray bullet fired by one of the gangsters killed Francis.

His words, “SARS Operatives led by Insp Mohammed Akeem while being led by a notorious gang leader, Ikechukwu Monye, ‘male’ 39 years old, to where their arms are kept, were ambushed by members of the gang along Ajisegiri Street Ilupeju.

“The assailants shot sporadically and at the processed killed a middle age man who was passing by. Reinforcement was quickly drafted to the scene. The whole area is cordoned with a view of apprehending the members of the gang and bring them to justice.

“Ilupeju has experienced violent attacks between members of Aiye and Eiye confraternities who equally engaged in heinous crimes such as armed robbery, rape, and murder.

“The gang in question is responsible for a series of robberies within Ilupeju and environs. They have been on the wanted list of the Police for the murder of six persons during three robbery operations that they carried out.

“The Command condemned in total senseless killings of innocent persons by those criminal elements and will not also tolerate attacks on its personnel by criminal elements and vowed to bring an end to the activities of this deadly gang.”

