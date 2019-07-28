I can’t compromise healthy environment – Ihedioha

By Chidi Nkwopara

OWERRI – Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo State, has assured the citizenry that his administration cannot afford the luxury of compromising a healthy environment in the state.

Chief Ihedioha, who made the promise weekend, after participating in the cleanup exercise assured residents of Owerri that the flooding in the municipality would not only be dealt with, but that the state will regain its previous status as the cleanest state in the country.

“The benefits of a clean and healthy environment are enormous. This exercise is unique. It is not only happening in Owerri, but across the state”, Ihedioha said.

According to the Governor, “the Brigade Commander and the Police Commissioner are in Okigwe and Orlu zones respectively, monitoring the exercise”, stressing that his administration’s plan is to make the state the cleanest in the country.

“By doing that, we encourage healthy living. One of the first programs of my administration was the Go Green, Stay Clean policy. We understand the importance of a clean environment. Aside the health benefits, it encourages commerce”, Ihedioha said.

Continuing, Governor Ihedioha reasoned that the blocked drainage tunnels were the major course of flooding currently witnessed in the Owerri municipality.

“We will open up all the drainage tunnels in Owerri to curb flooding in the city. Virtually all the drainage systems in Owerri are blocked, but I am happy to tell you that the ENTRACO Boss and his team have done a great job in desilting the drainage systems in some parts of the city. We will not stop until the issue of flooding in Owerri becomes a thing of the past”, Ihedioha promised.

The Governor, who distributed refuse bins to residents in Owerri, commended the people of Imo State for their compliance, also stressed that the sanitation exercise will be a routine in his administration.

Governor Ihedioha commended Chief Ikedi Ohakim, for accepting to lead Sanitation Committee.