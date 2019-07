By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT: The Rivers State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has dismissed petitions challenging the election of Governor Nyesom Wike.

The three-man panel this afternoon said the pre-hearing motions filed by counsel for the candidate of the African Action Congress, AAC, Engr. Awara Biokpomabo, and his party were incompetent.

Details later…