Breaking News
Translate

Breaking: S-Court upholds Oyetola’s election, dismisses Adeleke’s appeal

On 11:08 amIn Newsby Comments

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA—-The Supreme Court has upheld the election victory of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State.

The apex court, in a split judgement of five to seven, dismissed the appeal the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and Senator Ademola Adeleke lodged to challenge the Court of Appeal verdict that affirmed the outcome of the September 27 supplementary election that led to Oyetola’s victory.

Whereas in the lead verdict that was delivered by Justice Bode Rhode-Vivour, and adopted by four other Justices, the apex court held that Oyetola was validly elected.

However, two other members of the panel, Justices Kumai Akaahs and Paul Galinje, disagreed and maintained that Adeleke won the election and ought to have been declared winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

In his dissenting judgement, Justice Akaahs accused INEC of partisanship, saying it failed to act as an unbiased umpire.

Justice Akaahs said he observed that INEC, through an officer without legal powers to act, ordered the supplementary election to ensure that Oyetola cancelled over 300 votes that Adeleke led with after the initial election that held on September 22

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.