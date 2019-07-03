Breaking: Reps members fight dirty over Minority leadership position

By Anthony Ogbonna

Some members of the House of Representatives, Wednesday, fought dirty over who would emerge as the minority leader of the house.

Members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the house specifically sought to have one of them, Kingsley Chinda, a PDP lawmaker from Rivers, named for the position but the Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila announced Ndidi Elumelu as the minority leader.

The leadership of the PDP had written to the speaker, listing Chinda as minority leader, Chukwuka Onyema as deputy minority leader; Yakubu Barde, minority whip and Muraina Ajibola, deputy minority whip.

But the Speaker, who set aside the list forwarded by the PDP on the grounds that the PDP alone did not represent all minority political parties in the house, however, went ahead to read a letter signed by 99 members of minority political parties in the house on the preferred persons for the various positions.

The speaker announced Ndidi Elumelu as minority leader, Toby Okechukwu as deputy minority leader, Gideon Gwani as minority whip and Adesegun Adekoya as deputy minority whip.

Following the announcement, some of the lawmakers began to fight each other while some dived for the mace but were prevented from seizing it.

The Speaker adjourned the house’s plenary till Thursday.