Breaking: Principal officers: More crisis imminent at Reps plenary today

as Chinda group take designated seats

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA-Another round of crisis is imminent at today’s plenary session of the House of Representatives as factional principal officers of the minority parties led by Hon. Kingsley Chinda (PDP, Rivers State) have taken over various designated seats on the floor.



It will be recalled that Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila had announced another faction led by Hon. Ndudi Elumelu (PDP, Delta State) as principal officers for the minority parties on Wednesday.

The announcement however prompted a free-for-all with the two factions laying claim to the positions.

Coming to plenary this morning, Hon. Chinda’s faction went to assume the seats of the minority principal offices located at the front row facing the Speaker’s chair.

The development has aroused anxiety as everyone is unsure of what would happen next.

Feelers however believe that the day might be rancorous for the lawmakers when the speaker arrives to preside.

Plenary session commences 11am but the time now is 11:27.

A good number of the lawmakers are already seated, waiting for the Speaker’s procession which is likely to include Hon. Elumelu’s faction.

Details coming