Breaking: Police confirm inviting Bisola and Timi Dakolo

The Nigeria Police Force has confirmed that its operatives on Saturday , 20th July, 2019 served official Invitation Letters on popular Nigerian musician, Timi Dakolo and his wife, Busola Dakolo.

The invitation according to the police is sequel to an on-going police investigation touching on the wider and highly publicized case involving Bisola Dakolo, Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo and others.

The Police in a statement by DCP Frank Mba Force Public Relations Officer Force Headquarters Abuja said the Inspector General of Police, IGP MA Adamu appealed for calm, and is reassuring Nigerians that the Police Force under his watch will remain professional, impartial and unreservedly committed to the pursuit of justice in this case and all other cases before it.

It further said that : “It is important however to note that a Police Invitation Letter is not synonymous with a Warrant of Arrest, and must not be construed to be one. Rather, it is a polite investigative tool used in eliciting information voluntarily from parties to aid police investigations.’

And that ‘members of the public should see it as a legitimate act in line with the constitutional mandate of the police, which among other things include the investigation of all complaints brought before it.’

Recalled that Dakolo, mother of three had made a shocking revelation in a detailed interview with Chude Jideonwo, a lawyer and journalist on YNaija channel of how the Abuja-based cleric raped her as a teenager.

The viral video report has set social media and other online platforms on fire, evoking shock, backlash and criticism from Nigerians, especially the Christian community.

Also in his reaction, the embattled preacher posted a statement on his IG page @biodunfatoyinbo denying the allegation, adding that he had never rape a woman all his life.

Timi Dakolo wrote

‘Our lawyers had told us to get ready for this letter.

‘We have long been ready for this type of institutionalized intimidation and dirtiness. Investigating officials have frustrated as a result of underhand delay? Dirty bloggers are fabricating things that cover the truth , going to the IG’s people under dark to force this case to be posted to Abuja?

If not for the RRS officers who stopped armed officers from whisking Timi Dakolo and his wife, Busola Dakolo to Abuja.

‘Now this: a false investigation in Abuja when our own petition filed since June has not been answered and NO INVITATION HAS BEEN MADE TO THE ACCUSED IN A RAPE CASE????! NOT ONE MOVEMENT TOWARDS JUSTICE??? Rubbishing the legal and criminal system ?

And sending a bus load of questionable armed “policemen” and shady men lying in wait to intimidate my wife and children today, forcing their way into my home? Is that how the REAL police delivers a letter ? This is best you can do? This is why all the hurting women and families havent come out with HORRIBLE THINGS DONE TO THEM???!!

You picked the wrong one and you picked the wrong time. Nigerians are more awake than you think .

‘I will fight for my wife and my children -it’s the promise I made with my life and one I intend to keep .I will defend them from the unrelenting attack of a weak man who thinks he can use money and power to cover for all of his crimes.

Like I said ,we have since been ready .

GIVE US THE FIRE, THEN WATCH ME WORK!

The officers came in a van with number plate BR932KSF.

Busola Dakolo had alleged that Biodun Fatoyinbo of the Commonwealth of Zion raped her as a teenager in his church in Ilorin.

