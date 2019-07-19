Breaking: PDP is a party of ungrateful, sadistic people – Orubebe

By Soni Daniel, Northern Region Editor

Former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Elder Godsday Orubebe, on Friday attacked his party, the Peoples Democratic Party, 9PDP) describing it as a party dominated by ungrateful and sadistic elements.

The former minister said also that the PDP is a party that kills the spirit of loyalty, love and commitment of members, who dedicate themselves to its cause.

Orubebe, who is well remembered for openly confronting INEC’s declaration of Buhari as winner of the 2015 over Goodluck Jonathan, said that the PDP was doing sadistic things at the local government, state and national levels and that the behaviour of the party was hurting.

Orubebe, who made the damning remarks in a chat with Vanguard, said he would soon expose those behind the ominous acts in the party.

According to the former minister, the behaviour of some of the party bigwigs is also laughable and funny to him.

The former minister said: The Peoples Democratic Party is a party of so many ungrateful and sadistic people, and sometimes it sounds funny when I see and hear some of them talk on the television, radio and in the newspaper.

“One day we shall come out to call names with facts and history. It is a party that kills the spirit of loyalty, love and commitment,” he said.

…Details later…

