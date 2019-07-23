Breaking: Osinbajo, Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu, Abiodun defy downpour, arrive Jakande’s 90th birthday

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his Ogun State counterpart, Dapo Abiodun Tuesday defied the downpour to attend the 90th birthday of first civilian governor of Lagos State, Alh. Lateef Jakande.

Also at the venue were deputy governor of the Lagos state, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, former minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola and former Osun State governor, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola.

Not also minding the heavy rainfall experienced across the state to attend the event were former governor of Borno State, Muhammadu Goni, former minister, Ademola Seriki, former speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly, Jokotola pelumi and others.

APC women leader, Lagos, Jumoke Okoya, and the Ayangburen of Ikorodu, Kabiru Shotobi were at the venue to grace the celebration.

Osinbajo and Tinubu, who arrived the venue with other chieftains of the party, moved straight to the celebrant’s seat to embrace him and sat beside him.

The APC leader and Oyinlola, who were both dressed in a cream and white Agbada, joined other early birds at the venue that defied the downpour, to participate in the Islamic prayer session conducted by Members of Ansar-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria.

Before their arrival, Jakande had arrived the venue with his wife, Abimbola, ushered into the premises and seated strategically within the venue to welcome dignitaries and participate in the Islamic prayer session.