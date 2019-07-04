By Festus Ahon

ASABA-GOVERNOR Ifeanyi Okowa has assigned portfolios to the eight commissioners he swore in, Wednesday, posting the immediate past Commissioner for Information, Chief Patrick Ukah to the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education.

Okowa in a statement issued by the Secretary to State Government, SSG, Mr Chiedu Ebie, posted Chief Festus Ochonogor to the Ministry of Housing, Prof Patrick Muoboghare to the Ministry of Higher Education, while Chief James Augoye was reposted to ministry of Works, where he served in the first term.

Also, Mr Peter Mrakpor was reassigned to Ministry of Justice as Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, while Mr Chika Ossai was drafted to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

According to the statement, Mr Basil Ganagana is to serve in the Ministry of Energy, while Mrs Flora Alatan is posted to Ministry of Women Affairs, Community and Social Development.