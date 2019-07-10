Breaking News
Breaking: Nigeria beat South Africa 2-1, qualify for AFCON semi-final

On 9:52 pm

Samuel Chukwueze and William Troost-Ekong scored to send Nigeria’s Super Eagles into the semi-final of the ongoing African Cup of Nations.

Nigeria
Nigeria’s defender William Ekong (C) celebrates his goal during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) quarter final football match between Nigeria and South Africa at Cairo international stadium on July 9, 2019. (Photo by Khaled DESOUKI / AFP)
