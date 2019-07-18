Breaking News
Breaking: Mikel Obi retires from international football

On 2:06 pmIn News, Sportsby

By Nwafor Sunday

Super Eagles captain, John Mikel Obi, has retired from International football. He retired on Thursday following his statement on his official Instagram page (mikel_john_obi).

Nigeria’s midfielder John Obi Mikel

His words, “Egypt is a country where I’ve started and have finished my National career. In 2006 I played my first official championship for my Country. 2019 African Cup of Nations marks my last championship for National Team with Super Eagles.

My national career started in 2003 under 17 World Cup and I’m grateful for the national team for placing me on the world arena and giving me an opportunity to show my skill and have an incredible National and International career.

At the age of 32 it’s time for me to retire from the National team and let the youth take over, who’ve done an amazing job securing a bronze medal at AFCON 2019.

Thank you to all my Nigerian supporters and to my Country for all the trust, support and love you’ve shown me over the past 15 years.

Mikel am out!”

 

