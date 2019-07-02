Breaking News
Breaking : Labour directs workers to shut ports nationwide

Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria, MWUN has directed ports workers to begin a nationwide indefinite strike from tomorrow over unpaid wages to Dockworkers.

Leaders of the union announced the industrial action while addressing officials of the union and a cross section of the workers Tuesday, July 2.
They warned that the strike would not be suspended until all payments and other issues are resolved.
