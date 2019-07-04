Breaking: Gbajabiamila names Doguwa, Akpatason, Monguno House Leader, Deputy, Chief Whip

By Anthony Ogbonna

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has announced Alhassan Doguwa, Peter Akpatason and Tahir Monguno as the leader of the house, Deputy Leader and Chief Whip, respectively.

Speaker, Gbajabiamila who made the announcement on Thursday also announced Nkeiruka Onyejeocha as Deputy Chief Whip.

The Speaker had, Wednesday, announced Ndudi Elumelu as the Minority Leader of the House.

Elumelu’s announcement was rejected by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, lawmakers in the house who had, in a list earlier forwarded to the Speaker, proposed Kingsley Chinda for the position of the House Minority Leader.

Details soon…