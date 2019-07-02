Breaking: Foreign investment into Nigeria rises by 34% to $8.5bn in Q1’19

By Babajide Komolafe

National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said that total Foreign Investment into the country rose by 34.6 percent year-on-year to $8.5 billion in the first quarter of the year (Q1’19).

The Burea disclosed this in it’s Capital Importation report for first quarter of 2019 released this morning.

The report said: “The total value of capital importation into Nigeria stood at $8.485 billion in the first quarter of 2019. This represents an increase of 216.03% compared to Q4 2018 and 34.61% increase compared to the first quarter of 2018.

“The largest amount of capital importation by type was received through Portfolio investment, which accounted for 84.21% ($7,145.98 ) of total capital importation, followed by Other Investment, which accounted for 12.91% ($1,096.15m) of total capital, and then Foreign Direct Investment FDI, which accounted for 2.86% ($243.36m) of total capital imported in 2019.

“By sector, Capital importation by banking dominated Q1 2019 reaching $2,851.07 million of the total capital importation in Q1 2019.

“The United Kingdom emerged as the top source of capital investment in Nigeria in Q1 2019 with $4,531.22 million. This accounted for 53.40% of the total capital inflow in Q1 2019.

“By Destination of Investment, Lagos state emerged as the top destination of capital investment in Nigeria in Q1 2019 with $4,773.26 million. This accounted for 56.25% of the total capital inflow in Q1 2019.

“By Bank, Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc emerged at the top of capital investment in Nigeria in Q1 2019 with $3,606.09 million. This accounted for 42.50% of the total capital inflow in Q1 2019.”