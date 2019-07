By Nwafor Sunday

The ninth senate has finally confirmed Aliyu Abubakar as a non-executive commissioner of the Nigeria Communications Commission, NCC.

Recall that Aliyu was rejected by the eight senate led by Dr Bukola Saraki. Aliyu was confirmed along with Millionaire Aboiye (south-south) and Abdulaziz Salman (north-central) as non-executive commissioners on Thursday, 18th day of July.

Details later:

Vanguard