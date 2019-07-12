BREAKING: FG extends tenure of Prisons boss by one year

Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the extension of tenure of office of the Controller-General of the Nigeria Prisons Service, Ja’afaru Ahmed by one calendar year with effect from 21st July, 2019.

Director, Press and Public Relations in the Ministry of Interior, Mohammed Manga disclosed this in a statement late Friday in Abuja.

He said “Ja’afaru whose tenure was to end on July 21st, 2019 was recommended for the extension due to his track record of innovative reforms in the Prisons Service and the need to consolidate and complete some of the on-going programmes especially on human rights compliance, reformation and health care, agricultural and education programmes for the inmates”.

While congratulating the Controller-General, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Barr. Georgina Ekeoma Ehuriah, urged him to ensure the consolidation of the on-going reforms in the Prisons Service in line with the policy thrust of the Administration of President Muhammadu Buhari which is geared towards ushering the next-level of socio-economic development of Nigeria.

“A seasoned prisons administrator, Ja’afaru until his appointment as the Controller-General, headed a number of prison formations across the country. He was the Deputy Controller General (covering duties) in the Directorate of Administration and Supply at the Prisons National Headquarters, Abuja”, the statement added.