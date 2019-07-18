Ebonyi govt seals off Hotel

By Peter Okutu

An active wing of Metro-View Hotel collapsed last night in Abakaliki as fear grips Ebonyi people over the ugly incident.

It was gathered that the building collapsed while activities within the hotel were still ongoing as no causality has been reported or buried under the debris of the collapsed building.

The hotel is located at Presco junction Abakaliki near the Presco campus of Ebonyi State University, Abakaliki.

When Vanguard visited the hotel this morning, the main gate of the hotel was under lock and key barring visitors and customers from gaining entry to the hotel as passersby were seen in groups discussing the unfortunate incident.

The collapsed section is located near the hall that is often used by customers for Church programmes, weddings, and other social activities.

As at the time of this report, the Hotel management is yet to make an official statement concerning the collapsed building.

Meanwhile, Ebonyi State Government has sealed off the premises of Metro View Hotel Abakaliki.

One wing of the popular hotel collapsed last night at about 6:30 pm. The Special Assistant, SA to Governor David Umahi on Abakaliki Capital territory, Chief Ejem told newsmen that the closure became necessary to avoid loss of lives and property as such action would enable thorough investigation in order to forestall future occurrences.

Also, the SA on Media, Mr Emmanuel Igwe, appreciated the Governor for his prompt response which led to the deployment of Abakaliki Capital Territory Board to the site of the incident.

According to him, the intervention was necessary to ensure that life was lost.