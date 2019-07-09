Breaking: El-Zakzaky’s men beat security, storm NASS, injure 2 Policemen

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- TENSION and fear have enveloped the entire Nigeria Assembly as members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, the El-Zakzaky group, on Tuesday beat the Security men at the first gate to enter the National Assembly.

The protesters who overpowered the Security men at the popular Mopol gate, forced themselves to now enter the second gate.

The storming of the National Assembly by the group took place at the time both the Senate and House of Representatives were at their hallowed chambers, holding the day’s plenary.

At this point, following resistance from the Security men to stop them, there was throwing of tear gas to disperse them which led to resistance from the men, leading to two Policemen injured.

The protesters were at the National Assembly to protest against the continued incarceration of their leader, Ibrahim El- Zakzaky.

The injured Policemen were later carried by their colleagues to the National Assembly Clinic for treatment.

