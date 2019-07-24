Breaking: EFCC seals Okorocha’s foundation college, others

By Nwafor Sunday

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Wednesday visited Rochas Okorocha’s Foundation College, All-In Supermarket and East High Primary and Secondary school owned by his son-in-law, Uche Nwosu, and sealed them.

Okorocha who is currently serving as a senator representing Imo West senatorial district, could not be contacted to confirm the story, but when newsmen contacted his media aide, Sam Onwuemeodo, he said “I am putting a press statement on the development together”.

The sealed assets read “Under investigation by EFCC, keep off.”

Details later:

Vanguard