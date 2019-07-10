Breaking News
Translate

Breaking: DMO puts Nigeria’s public debt stock at N24. 947 trn

On 12:33 pmIn Business, Newsby

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The nation’s public debt stood at N24. 947 trillion ($81.274 billion) at the end of March, this year.

DMO
Abraham Nwankwo DG, Debt Management Office

The data released by the Debt Management Office (DMO) in Abuja, this morning, was an indication of a marginal 2.3 per cent increase when compared to the public debt stock, as at end December, 2018.

Just in: Buhari meets Baru, Kyari in Aso Rock(Opens in a new browser tab)

According to the DMO, the debt stock represented the total debts of the federal government, the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

FG may issue Eurobonds to finance 2019 budget — DMO(Opens in a new browser tab)

Details later…

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.