Breaking: DMO puts Nigeria’s public debt stock at N24. 947 trn

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The nation’s public debt stood at N24. 947 trillion ($81.274 billion) at the end of March, this year.

The data released by the Debt Management Office (DMO) in Abuja, this morning, was an indication of a marginal 2.3 per cent increase when compared to the public debt stock, as at end December, 2018.

According to the DMO, the debt stock represented the total debts of the federal government, the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Details later…

