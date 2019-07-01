BREAKING: COZA pastor, Fatoyinbo, steps aside after rape allegations

Biodun Fatoyinbo, the senior pastor of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), has stepped aside from the pulpit of the church.
In a statement released on Monday, he said the move was the advice of his mentors.
Details soon…
A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
Biodun Fatoyinbo, the senior pastor of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), has stepped aside from the pulpit of the church.
In a statement released on Monday, he said the move was the advice of his mentors.
Details soon…