Breaking News
Translate

BREAKING: COZA pastor, Fatoyinbo, steps aside after rape allegations

On 10:37 amIn Newsby Comments

Biodun Fatoyinbo, the senior pastor of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), has stepped aside from the pulpit of the church.

Fatoyinbo, COZA
Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo

In a statement released on Monday, he said the move was the advice of his mentors.

Details soon…


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.