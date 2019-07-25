Breaking: Confusion in Ikere-Ekiti, one dead, two injured as supporters of Ogoga, Olukere clash

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti-Confusion and palpable fear enveloped Ikere-Ekiti on Thursday evening, as supporters of the two rival kings in the community, the Ogoga of Ikere, Oba Adejimi Adu and Olukere, Oba Ganiyu Obasoyin were locked in a bloody clash leading to the death of one person and two others sustained gunshots injuries.

The two kings have been entangled in supremacy battle for some time now and step taken to reduce the status of Olukere to a mere chief priest to deny him recognition as an Oba has been met with stiff resistance by the supporters of Olukere.

Eyewitness confirmed to journalists that the incident occurred around the popular roundabout close to Olukere’s palace around 6pm .

It was also said to have caused panic in the town as people had to scamper for safety as a result of the severity and sporadic nature of the gunshots.

Those travelling to Akure from Ado Ekiti and vice versa had to take a detour and returned to their bases to prevent being caught in the web of the terrific gun duel.

The witness recounted that :”the Ogoga, Oba Adu was preparing for the annual Odun Oba and part of the rituals was for his people to dance around town on Thursday to perform some rituals.

“As they were doing this, the traditional hunters were shooting sporadically and the bullet hit an Okada man and two others who belonged to Olukere’s camp and that was the beginning of the crisis”.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, Mr Caleb Ikechukwu, said one Okada man died as a result of gunshot during the traditional dancing process while one person was wounded.

“We learnt one of the supporters of the two camps was performing traditional dance in the town and the hunters were firing shots with their dane guns when one Okada man was hit by bullets and died.

“One other man was also wounded and now receiving treatment in the hospital”.

Ikechukwu said the crisis had been quelled while his men are already on ground to prevent further escalation of the bedlam.