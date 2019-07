A Channels Television reporter hit by a stray bullet as members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), (aka Shiites) clashed with officers of the Nigerian Police on Monday in Abuja has died.

According to reports the Shi’ites protest turned violent on Monday in Abuja, including the environs of the Federal Secretariat.

The reporter, Precious Owolabi, who is a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) was reported dead during the Channels Television 10pm news bulletin.

More details soon